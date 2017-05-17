Latest News Update

Revolver Rani in UP halts wedding, abducts groom at gunpoint

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
groom

Bundelkhand: Breaking the mold of Bollywoodmasala movies showing brides getting kidnapped from the wedding mandap, an incident at Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh is creating waves, after a young woman abducted the groom from his wedding, at gunpoint.

She pulled up in an SUV to the wedding venue. Then, with a revolver to the groom’s head, she made her point. “This man loves me, he is betraying me by marrying someone else. I will not allow this to happen.”

The 25-year-old woman was accompanied by about two young men, who abducted the groom from the mandap or altar and drove away with their hostage late on Tuesday night in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh.

Locals say that Ashok Yadav, the groom who is still missing, met his captor a few months ago at work. They fell in love – some allege they are secretly married – but under pressure from his family, he agreed to marry a young woman of their choice.

Comments

