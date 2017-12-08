Headlines

Revolutionary poet Rabi Singh to receive Atibadi Jagannath Das award-2017

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rabi Singh

Bhubaneswar: Revolutionary poet Rabi Singh will be awarded Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman 2017 by Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

The decision has been taken in this regard at a meeting here today under the chairmanship of Harihar Mishra, who is the president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Besides, Singh, 15 litterateurs– Sanatan Mohanty, Rajat Kumar Kar, Bhupen Mohapatra, Nabakishore Prusty, Ramchandra Mohanty, Surendra Kumar Moharana, Trinath Sahu, Laxmidhar Jena, Banshidhar Rout, Panchanan Mishra, Anjali Panda, Nakula Chandra Sahu, Anil Chandra Das, Kumuda Chandra Das and Gobardhan Nayak– will be felicitated at the award ceremony to be organised by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.8K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.7K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top