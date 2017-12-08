Revolutionary poet Rabi Singh to receive Atibadi Jagannath Das award-2017

Bhubaneswar: Revolutionary poet Rabi Singh will be awarded Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman 2017 by Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

The decision has been taken in this regard at a meeting here today under the chairmanship of Harihar Mishra, who is the president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Besides, Singh, 15 litterateurs– Sanatan Mohanty, Rajat Kumar Kar, Bhupen Mohapatra, Nabakishore Prusty, Ramchandra Mohanty, Surendra Kumar Moharana, Trinath Sahu, Laxmidhar Jena, Banshidhar Rout, Panchanan Mishra, Anjali Panda, Nakula Chandra Sahu, Anil Chandra Das, Kumuda Chandra Das and Gobardhan Nayak– will be felicitated at the award ceremony to be organised by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi.