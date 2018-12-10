Revenue inspector, retd amin held for bribery

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested a revenue inspector and an amin for receiving bribe from a person to give inquiry report in a mutation case.

Ajay Kumar Das, revenue inspector of Dandi Revenue Circle under Basta Tahasil in Balasore, and Jogendra Nath Sahu, a retired amin, were caught red-handed by the officers of Balasore Division while accepting Rs 700 bribe from complainant Antaryami Barik.

According to sources, Sahu, a resident of Pathadurga village, had requested the revenue inspector to provide the inquiry report of the mutation filed by him. However, the accused revenue inspector had demanded the bribe.

Later, a case was filed with the vigilance. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused duo was nabbed by the vigilance officers.