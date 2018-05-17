Revenue generation reaches record high in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The total revenue generation in Odisha has reached an all-time high by the end of the fiscal year 2017-18.

The total revenue collection during 2017-18 has been to the tune of Rs 84,793 crore. This is the all-time high revenue generation in the state and around 22.24 per cent of the total Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The revenue collection in 2017-18 also grew by around 14 percent in comparison to 2016-17 (Rs 74,229 crore).

This was revealed at the all-secretaries meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Tuhin Kanta Pandey outlined the fiscal performances of the state for discussion.

Congratulating revenue generating departments, the chief secretary directed all secretaries to scale up budgeted utilization during May and June in the current financial year and keep a watch to ensure speedy implementation of DMF (District Mineral Fund) projects in various districts.

He also directed the departments to ensure at least 90 percent of the adhaar seeding of all beneficiaries in different schemes. Secretaries were also asked to look into the engagement of their departments with citizens through social media like Facebook and Twitter and respond to queries, grievances and feedback posted by the people.

The principal secretary (Finance) apprised that fiscal indicators of the state saw healthy trends during 2017-18. The capital outlay grew up to 5.6 percent of GSDP, which was all-time high with Rs 21,357 crore. Own tax revenue of the state marked a growth of 16.22 percent over the last year with a total collection of Rs 35,912 crore. The debt stock was at 17 percent of GSDP well within the prescribed limit of 25 percent.

The meeting also revealed that 7307 projects have been sanctioned under DMF in Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada districts with the allocation of Rs 2883.52 crore, of which 2155 projects have been completed and the rest are in different stages of implementation.