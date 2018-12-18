Revenue board junior clerk in Vigilance net

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths in Cuttack conducted simultaneous raids on a junior clerk of Board of Revenue on the allegation of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused junior clerk has been identified as Kiran Kumar Samantray of Cuttack.

The vigilance officials conducted raids at six different places including a four-storied residential building at Sheikh Bazar, a triple-storied building at Deulasahi, two 4-storied building at CDA, a triple storied building at Bidanasi and the office room of the suspected officer.

The officials conducted the raid on the strength of a search warrant issued against Samantray.

Besides the evaluation of the worth of the assets, Samantray’s connections with the properties are also being investigated, officials said.