Retired police officer hangs himself to death in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A retired police officer allegedly hanged himself to death at Senapati Sahi in Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra Bagh (64) of the same locality.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of Bagh hanging from a tree and informed the same to the police.

Nabarangpur IIC Bhim Sena Nayak and ASI Khirasindhu Sahoo reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the incident.