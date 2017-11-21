Retired IAS officer arrested in rape case

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Jaipur: Rape accused retired IAS officer BB Mohanty was arrested from Jaipur city in Rajasthan on Monday after he surrendered himself at Mahesh Nagar Police Station, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur South, Yogesh Dadich on Tuesday.

Mohanty, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman, will be produced before a court today after his medical tests, Dadich said.

In 2014, an MBA student had lodged an FIR against Mohanty, a 1977 batch of Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, accused of sexually exploiting her several times since February 2013 in the pretext of to help her clear the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination.

At the time of the complaint, Mohanty was posted as the Chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal. However, the government suspended the IAS officer from his post soon after the allegation and he was absconding since then.

