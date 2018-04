Bhubaneswar: Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dandanirodha Mishra passed away today. He was 75. He had served 35 years with the State Government.

Mishra, son of Pandit Bhubaneswar Mishra, was born on 24th November 1943 in Kantilo of Nayagarh district. He had served 35 years with State Government and retired from service as the Secretary of Labour and ESI Department. He was suffering from liver cancer.

When he breathed his last, son Subhra and daughter Roopa were by his side.