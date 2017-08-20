PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Restrictions imposed on vehicular traffic from Ekamra Square to BPIA in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
traffic

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police on Saturday issued a public notice thereby imposing restrictions on the vehicular traffic from Ekamra Square to Biju Patnaik International Airport here between 1 pm to 5 pm today.

The restrictions have been imposed in the wake of information received that people in large numbers are likely to arrive here at BPIA to felicitate Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on being awarded as the Best Administrator in the country.

As per the notification, no vehicular traffic will be allowed to ply from Ekamra Square towards BPIA this afternoon, but however the emergency vehicles are exempted from the restrictions.

Comments

