Rest of India beat Ranji Champions Gujarat to claim Irani Trophy

Mumbai: Riding on an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 316 runs and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha scoring his maiden double hundred along with Cheteswar Pujara who scored his 37th first class century, Rest of India won the Irani Trophy by beating Ranji trophy champions Gujarat today at Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.

Chasing a target of 379, RoI had lost four quick wickets for 63 runs yesterday and that’s when the partnership between Pujara and Saha started. They had scored 266 for 4 by the end of the fourth day. Both the India test regulars however did not allow any wobble today and finished the match within 20 overs this morning.

Earlier Gujarat had taken a first innings lead of 132, as ROI could manage only 226 replying against 358 of the Ranji champions. However Gujarat could make only 246 in their second innings. For Gujarat middle order batsman Chirag Gandhi had made his maiden century in the first innings by scoring 169 and complimented himself with a beautiful 70 in the second innings. In ROI’s first innings captain Cheteswar Pujara had made 86 runs.

Saha’s double hundred came at a time when Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel who was roped in the Indian test team and performed exceptionally well after the former sustained an injury and was ruled out during the England –India test series.