Respect decision of party chief, appointing party posts his prerogative: Baijayant

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baijayant

Bhubaneswar: A day after being deposed from the post of BJD parliamentary spokesperson, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda today broke the silence by saying that he respects the decision been taken in the interest of the party which was completely  supremo’s prerogative.

“I have been tirelessly working for 20 years with intention to improve my party and I am trying my best in this direction. Who will occupy which post in party is prerogative of party chief” and added, “I respect the decision of my removal as BJD Parliamentary party spokesperson, if it is good for the party”, Panda told a National News Agency in an exclusive interview.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sacked Baijayant Panda from being the party spokesperson with immediate effect. The order was circulated to media on Friday evening by BJD vice-president and incumbent minister Surya Narayan Patro.

The move came in the wake of a series of controversial statements and tweets by Panda who suddenly turned vocal. He was at the centre of a twitter war with fellow party MP Tathagata Satpathy that left the party deeply embarrassed.

