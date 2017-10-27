All residents of Uttarakhand village born on January 1

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, all residents in Gaindi Khata village, 20km from Haridwar assigned the same birth date, January 1, in their Aadhaar cards.
Residents said they had provided voter ID cards and ration cards to the private agency tasked with making Aadhaar cards.
In his Aadhaar card, Mohammad Khan’s date of birth is January 1. Next door, Alafdin also shows his official birthday as January 1. In fact, Alafdin’s entire family has the same date of birth on their Aadhaar cards.
Such errors have emerged from other parts of the country too. In August, it emerged that three villages of Agra district had the same date of birth on their Aadhaar cards -January 1.So did all residents of Kanjasa village in Allahabad. When we received our Aadhaar cards, we were shocked to see that everybody had the same date of birth. In fact, the year of birth also does not match the one on our voter IDs and ration cards. My son Sharafat was born in 2005 but his age has been shown to be 15,” said Kayyum, a resident.
Residents said that there were many instances of glaring errors where a grandmother’s age was put as 22 while some children’s ages had been listed anywhere between 15 and 60.
