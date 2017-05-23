Reshuffle in OAS cadre: 9 officers relocated

Bhubaneswar: The State Government effected a minor reshuffle among OAS-cadre officers on Monday following which nine OAS officers have been transferred to other departments.

Suvendu Kanungo was appointed as the Additional Secretary of Planning and Convergence Department whereas Biswa Mohan Ray has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

Sukanta Pradhan has been assigned with Additional Secretary of Water Resources Department while Rashid Khan was appointed as the Additional Secretary of Science and Technology Department.

Chittaranjan Mohanty was given the charge of Secretary of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), while Gangadhar Patra who was the General Manager of Odisha SC and ST Development Finance Cooperative Corporation, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of Public Enterprises Department.

Pratap Indra Das will now serve as the Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training, while Biranchi Narayan Mohanty has been posted as the Additional Secretary of Cooperative Department.

Ramesh Chandra Rout has been given the charge of Additional Chief Electoral Officer.