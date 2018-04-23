Resentment in Bhubaneswar-bound Vistara flight for ill-mannered passenger

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a passenger onboard a Bhubaneswar-bound Vistara flight UK 781 was seen showing unmannerly behavior while he was sleeping on his seat no- 1F with his legs kept over a newspaper on April 20.

The person identified as Chiranjit Singh Grewal’s uncivil gesture crossed all limits when he refused to put his legs off the newspaper stand when a co-passenger opted to read it and even kept another newspaper on his lap.

Reportedly, the flight which took off from New Delhi was about to take off when Grewal was busy in talking over his mobile phone despite repeated requests by the airline staff.

Resentment brewed among other passengers who witnessed the person’s unusual behavior on the flight.