Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel several passenger and express trains through Cuttack due to modernization work and separation of grid at Cuttack railway station for 10 days from August 18 through 27.

The cancelled trains are, Puri-Paradeep Inter City Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express, Paradeep-Santragachhi Express, Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger, Cuttack-Paradeep Passenger, Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger and Rourkela-Puri Passenger.

Palasa- Cuttack Passenger train will remain cancelled between Mancheswar and Cuttack from both the directions. Similarly, Puri-Cuttack Passenger will run upto Barang and the Brahmapur-Cuttack Passenger will run up to Bhubaneswar during the blocking period. Some express trains will be diverted via Bhubaneswar-Naraj-Kapilas Road.

To help the passengers, ECoR has provided stoppage for the above trains at Kapilas Road station.

The passengers, who rely on Cuttack station to entrain or detrain, will be provided with bus service facilities by Railways between Cuttack station and Kapilas Road station from both the directions during the period.