Request made for acceptance of nomination for Rajya Sabha candidature

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Kinnar and Third Gender Association on Sunday urged all political parties to extend support and send a Kinnar (eunuch) to Rajya Sabha and help the third gender come to the mainstream of the society.

During the meeting, association President Pratap Saho said that in order to protect their rights and bring them to the main stream of the society, our association secretary Meghana Kinnar has decided to file nominations for the May 25 election to the State’s Rajya Sabha seat. They also urged heads of all parties to support Meghana’s candidature for the post.

He said a request letter in favour of their demand has been faxed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and VP Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A representative team too went to Naveen Nivas and handed over a copy of the memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Secretary. He said talks are on with State BJP and Congress leaders now.

Among others, working president Namita Parida, Vice-President Menaka Kinnar, Rani Kinnar, Sonam Kinnar, Kajal Kinnar and Mithi Kinnar were present.