Republic Day: Security beefed up in Gandhi Marg

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has made strong security arrangements for the Republic Day parade at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the capital city when Governor SC Jamir will hoist the National flag.

The four tier security arrangement includes a 30 platoon police force alongwith CRPF, OSP, SOG jawans. Special police officers have also been deployed at several places in the city. Security checks at the entry and exit points of the parade area have been tightened and Quick Response Team (QRT) has been deployed. CCTVs in the area will keep an eye on any untoward or suspicious incident.

The parade road on Mahatma Gandhi Road has been blocked for commuters on Wednesday. On Tuesday the final rehearsal for the state level parade for Republic Day was conducted. Among other attractions will be a 78 unit police band performance.