Republic Day Parade: No show for BSF this year

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three biggest border guarding forces Border Security Force (BSF), IndoTibet Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) would not be marching in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath this year.

As per sources, top officials in the three forces said that there is no communication to them yet about marching with only 20 days left for the event and usually marching practice begins much before.

ITBP and SSB were kept out of the parade last year as well but it is for the first time that the main marching contingent of BSF, largest border force that secures borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has been kept out.

Notably, till now, the troops of army’s Special Forces were the only commando force to take part in the Rajpath during January 26 celebrations.