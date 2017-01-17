Headlines

Republic Day: Odisha tableau to showcase Dola Melana

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Republic Day tableau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s popular festival Dola Melana observed around Holi will be the theme for this year’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The model is being prepared in Delhi by top artists of the state.

The front part of the tableau will feature ‘dola jhulana’ scenes where Lord Krishna idols will be seen being cradled on swings. The portion at the end of the trolley will include a number of ‘bimanas’ on which Lord Krishna idols are carried from door to door during the Dola festival. Lifesize models of women welcoming the group carrying the deity have also been created. In the mid part of the trolley artistes will be singing and dancing on Hare Rama Hare Krishna performing the traditional kirtan.

“We will complete the work by January 23 when we have to submit the tableau for the parade rehearsals,” said Baladev Maharatha, veteran artist and designer of the tableau that is also supervised by senior artist Gajendra Sahoo.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.3K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top