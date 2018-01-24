Republic Day: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters

New Delhi: People throughout India celebrate the nation’s Republic Day, which is a gazetted holiday on January 26 each year. It is a day to remember when India’s constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, completing the country’s transition toward becoming an independent republic.

A free India was result of the struggle of the freedom fighters to free India from British Colonialism. This period saw a number of notable personalities who stood for the Independence freedom movement. These freedom fighters incited a sense of nationalism and inspired patriotism in its true self.

January 26 was chosen as it was the anniversary of Purna Swaraj Day, which was held on January 26, 1930.The constitution gave India’s citizens the power to govern themselves by choosing their own government. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath as India’s first president at the Durbar Hall in the Government House, followed by a residential drive along a route to the Irwin Stadium, where he unfurled India’s national flag. Ever since the historic day, January 26 is celebrated with festivities and patriotic fervor across India.

Republic Day represents the true spirit of the independent India. Military parades, displays of military equipment and the national flag are important symbols on this date. India’s national flag is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of the flag’s width to its length is two to three. A navy-blue wheel in the center of the white band represents the chakra. Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka.

Here are some inspirational thoughts and quotes from the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle