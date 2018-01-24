Republic Day: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters

New Delhi: People throughout India celebrate the nation’s Republic Day, which is a gazetted holiday on January 26 each year. It is a day to remember when India’s constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, completing the country’s transition toward becoming an independent republic.
A free India was result of the struggle of the freedom fighters to free India from British Colonialism. This period saw a number of notable personalities who stood for the Independence freedom movement. These freedom fighters incited a sense of nationalism and inspired patriotism in its true self.
January 26 was chosen as it was the anniversary of Purna Swaraj Day, which was held on January 26, 1930.The constitution gave India’s citizens the power to govern themselves by choosing their own government. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath as India’s first president at the Durbar Hall in the Government House, followed by a residential drive along a route to the Irwin Stadium, where he unfurled India’s national flag. Ever since the historic day, January 26 is celebrated with festivities and patriotic fervor across India.
Republic Day represents the true spirit of the independent India. Military parades, displays of military equipment and the national flag are important symbols on this date. India’s national flag is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of the flag’s width to its length is two to three. A navy-blue wheel in the center of the white band represents the chakra. Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka.
Here are some inspirational thoughts and quotes from the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle
- “Give me blood, I will give you freedom”- Subash Chandra Bose
- “one nation, one vision, one identity, “no nation is perfect ,it needs to be made perfect”, Meri Pehchan Mera India- Mahatma Gandhi
- “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people” – Bhagat Singh
- “Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- “life Is like a game of cards, the hand you are deals is determinism the way you play it is free well”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people” – Bhagat Singh
- “If you are stronger you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work”- Sarojini Naidu
- “we are Indian’s” First and lastly- B.R Ambedkar
- “let new India arise out of peasants’ Cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper”-Swami Vivekananda
- “Zindegi toh apne dam par jee jaati hai, doosro ke kandhho par toh sirf…. Janaaje uthaye jate hain”- Bhagat singh
- “Patriotism is religion and religion is love for India” — Bankim Chandra Chatterjee