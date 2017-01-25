Twin City

Republic Day eve illuminates city

Odisha Secretariat

With the country celebrating the 68th Republic Day in 2017 on Thursday, feelings of sovereign, secular and democratic status of  the biggest democracy in the world is ushering in every parts of the nation including Odisha.

Different Governmental and administrative buildings in State Capital are being illuminated with myriad colours of lights to welcome the jubilation.

Odisha Assembly

Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar Development Authority

Reserve Bank of India, Bhubaneswar

East Coast Railway Headquarters, Bhubaneswar

