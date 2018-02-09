Renowned litterateur, Padma Shri nominee Chandrasekhar Rath no more

Bhubaneswar: Noted litterateur and Padma Shri recipient Chandrasekhar Rath passed away today at a private hospital here. He was 89 years old.

He breathed his last in the hospital today while undergoing treatment as he was suffering from prolonged illness.

Earlier, BP Acharya, special chief secretary to the government, who was a student of Rath, read out poems from the book Rituchitrashala, a Sanskrit/English bilingual during the Padma Awards Ceremony as Rath couldn’t be present on the occasion due to his ill health.

Rath in his illustrious career, has written many upanishads and poems apart from stories.