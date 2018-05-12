Headlines

Renovated swimming pool at Kalinga Stadium opens for public

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: In good news for sports lovers, a renovated swimming pool complex at Kalinga Stadium here was opened for public today.

Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera dedicated the renovated swimming pool complex at the stadium in presence of R Vineel Krishna, Director & Additional Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs and other officials of the concerned department. The 10 lane pool has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) completed the 50mx25mx2m pool designed by FINA Standards in a record time of less than 5 months               .

Besides the inauguration of the new pool, the construction of a FINA Standard Kids’ pool (25mx12mx2m) has also been taken up and will be completed soon.

Worth mentioning here that the pool was kept out of reach of the public from September 2017 as it was demolished to make room for a new gallery ahead of the hockey world cup in November.

