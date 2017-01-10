Remove photos of politicians from all hoarding, Ads before polls:EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed to the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either cover or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any political party.

The Congress had earlier urged the Election Commission to order the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from government posters at public places, including petrol pumps in the election-bound states.

On January 4, the EC had announced the election dates for five assembly states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The model code of conduct is in place in the five states, where elections will be held from February 4 to March 8. The votes will be counted on March 11.