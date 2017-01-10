Headlines

Remove photos of politicians from all hoarding, Ads before polls:EC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
politicians

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed to the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either cover or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any political party.

The Congress had earlier urged the Election Commission to order the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from government posters at public places, including petrol pumps in the election-bound states.

On January 4, the EC had announced the election dates for five assembly states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The model code of conduct is in place in the five states, where elections will be held from February 4 to March 8. The votes will be counted on March 11.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

RSP RSP
3.5K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
2.8K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
differently differently
2.6K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
upcoming upcoming
2.5K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
naveen to meet president naveen to meet president
2.3K
Headlines

President invites Naveen
To Top