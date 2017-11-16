Headlines

Remote railway stations too to get Wi-Fi

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to expand digital connectivity to tribal and remote stations, Indian Railways has decided to provide free Wi-Fi service to nine new railway stations under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Stations like Malatipatpur, Sakhigopal, Birapurusottampur, Delang, Motori, Retang, Mancheswar, Barang and Gopalpur Balikuda will be provided free Wi-Fi service through Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) mode.

It is part of Railway Board’s approval for Wi-Fi hotspots at 200 rural and remote stations for which Railtel will execute the work. Recently, small stations like Keonjhargarh, Paradeep, Tikiri and Bisamakatak were provided the network.

General Manager, East Coast Railway, Umesh Singh reviewed progress of Wi-Fi services and instructed officials to expedite the work in small stations so that rural and tribal people can benefit. RailWire Wi-Fi will be available to users having a working mobile connection on a smart phone or on laptop device.

