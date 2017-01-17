Crime

Remand over, Mahima produced in Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahima remand over

Cuttack: The three day remand of industrialist Mahima Mishra, accused in a Cuttack bombing case of 2013, completed on Monday. He was produced in Court today.

Mahima was produced before the SDJM Cuttack Sadar by the Commissionerate Police in the Press Chhak bombing case. As per order by SDJM, he has been forwarded to judicial custody at Choudwar jail and will be again produced before SDJM on 25th January.

Meanwhile, in an appeal to the Court, Mahima has requested for home made food and also air conditioned room considering his health issues. However, the government counsel said that a team of doctors have been looking after his health conditions at the Choudwar jail and his pleas may not be considered.

