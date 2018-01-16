Relief from prolonged cold for Odisha people

Bhubaneswar: After reeling under a prolonged cold wave condition for a week, a slight increase in temperature in the State has brought happiness among people and similar conditions would continue till January 21, predicted the regional MeT office here on Monday.

While the minimum temperature is expected to be 10 degree Celsius in Kandhamal, other districts are likely to get respite from the cold conditions. But coastal parts would witness fog during morning hours for the next two days, it said.

According the MeT office, during the last 24 hours, only Phulbani and Sundargarh recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius. While Phulbani witness 7.5 degree Celsius, Sundargrh recorded 9 degree Celsius.

Many parts of the State recorded temperature above 10 degree Celsius on Sunday night. They include Hirakud 10.1 degree Celsius, Keonjhar 10.2, Balangir 10.5, Angul and Daringbadi 11 each, Sonepur 11.6, Sambalpur 11.7, Baripada and Jharsuguda 11.5, Baleswar 11.7, Bhawanipatna and Dhenkanal 12 degree Celsius each, Cuttack 12.5 and Bhubaneswar 12.9 degree Celsius.

MeT Regional Director Sarat Chandra Sahu revealed that Odisha experienced a prolonged cold wave condition this year while such a condition was observed in 2011.

Sahu stated this in review meeting taken by Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi here.

During this winter, lowest temperatures were recorded in Kandhamal district with Daringibadi witnessing 3 degree Celsius and Phulbani 3.5 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar has so far recorded lowest temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius was observed in interior districts and 9 to 12 degree Celsius marked in coastal districts January 4 to 12.

Such a severe condition prevailed due to clear sky condition during both day and night.

Wind mainly from northerly direction with speed 20 kmph or more especially at 900 meter height above mean sea level prevailed during the period. Northerly dry cold wind supported further decrease of night temperature in addition to radiational cooling.