Reliance Jio’s tariff plan from April 1; voice calls, roaming to be free

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Happy New Offer extended by one year for its Prime members, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries said on Tuesday. He also announced that Jio tariff plans will start from April 1.
Under Prime offer, the customers will continue to get unlimited benefits till March 31, 2018, existing and new subscribers of Jio (till March 31) will have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99, which announced today.
Jio Prime offer will come at an introductory price of Rs 303 per month, effectively just Rs 10 per day. Prime members will also get media services free till March next year.
He also added that just 170 days since its launch, Jio has crossed the 100 million customer mark on its 4G LTE network. Jio has added, on average, nearly 7 customers on its network every second of every day.