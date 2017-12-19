Latest News Update

Reliance Jio triple cashback offer extended till Dec 25

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Reliance Jio

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has once again extended its cashback offer. Jio had extended the cashback offer’s deadline from November 25 till December 15 last month, and now on Monday, it has extended the deadline till December 25. With the extension, a slight change to the cashback offer has also been made.

First launched in early November, the Jio Triple Cashback offer provided Jio Prime customers benefits worth up to Rs 2,599 if buying recharges of Rs 399 or higher.

To reiterate, under the Jio Triple Cashback offer, subscribers who purchase recharges of Rs 399 and above from MyJio or Jio.com site will get Rs 400 cashback in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50. These vouchers can be used to deduct Rs 50 while purchasing future recharge packs.

