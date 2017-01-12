Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm may well disrupt India’s smartphone market with its low cost 4G voice over LTE or VoLTE feature along with its free calls service at a price of under Rs 1,500.
If Jio launches such low priced handsets, then many customers will buy them giving filip to Jio to expand its customer base divide between other operators in the country. The company is expected to launch two phones mostly at price points of Rs 999 and Rs 1,500. Sources said.
As per sources, Jio’s VoLTE feature phones are likely to have front-facing and rear cameras, and may come bundled with apps such as Jio Chat, Live TV and video-on-demand. The company may also push its digital by wallet service, Jio Money Wallet.
Notably, Reliance Jio took the market by storm as it launched its free calls and free 4GB data offer in September. The offer was extended by another three months recently till March allowing free calls and data.