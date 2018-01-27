Reliance Jio offers Unlimited Calls, 1GB 4G Data for 28 Days at Rs 49

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that Jio Phone users can now avail unlimited voice calls and 1GB 4G data for 28 days at a charge of Rs 49 as part of its Republic Day 2018 promotions.
The telco has also launched data add-ons specifically for Jio Phone at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, and Rs 101. The feature phone was launched back in last July with services such as JioMusic, Jio TV, and Jio Cinema.
This comes soon after Jio announced it will offer 500MB more data on the non-Jio Phone plans offering 1GB and 1.5GB data per day.