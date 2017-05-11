Headlines

Reliance Jio to offer free 100 GB data

Pragativadi News Service
Reliance Jio to offer free 100 GB data

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is all set to launch its much-awaited Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services in India.

During its network testing phase, which lasted almost 6 months, Reliance Jio had swept the market by offering free access to many of the Jio services – from 4G high-speed data, voice calls, SMS, apps. In acquiring a record 100 million subscribers during this period Reliance Jio severely dented the revenues and user base of key rivals like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

Jio Fibre broadband services will offer 100 GB free data at 100 Mbps speed and free access to Jio premium applications. Post 100 GB data cap users will continue to get 1 Mbps speed.Sources said that Jio will offer complimentary access to Jio Fibre services for 90 days.

However, the offer will come with a rider. Reliance Jio would charge Rs 4,500 (refundable installation charges) from the users. If the consumers do not wish to continue with JioFibre, the amount will be refunded to them.

