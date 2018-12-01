Reliance Jio adds 3.35 lakh subscribers in Odisha in September

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio Infocomm has added nearly 3.35 lakh new subscribers in Odisha in the month of September while its rivals Bharti Airtel, Idea and Vodafone lost subscribers in the month, as per TRAI latest subscriber data report.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) data, only Jio and BSNL were able to add subscribers in September. BSNL added 365 subscribers in the month of September.

As on September 30, 2018, the total number of telecom subscriber base in Odisha stands at 3.31 crore. The service area saw a net reduction of 11,516 subscribers in September, the data shows.

Bharti Airtel has 1.31 crore, Jio has 71.8 lakhs, Vodafone has 44.48 lakhs, Idea has 121.35 lakhs and BSNL has 55.10 lakhs subscribers by the end of September in Odisha, the report added.

Worth mentioning here that, with gross revenue of Rs. 336.92 crore, Reliance Jio has achieved 38.6 percent revenue market share in Odisha during the July-September period of 2018, as per the other TRAI report on revenue of telecom service providers.

Reliance Jio’s gross revenue in Odisha during the quarter was followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs 333.49 crore (38.2 percent), Vodafone Idea with gross revenue of Rs 138.90 crore (15.9 percent) and BSNL with Rs. 52.4 crore (6%) gross revenue.

Reliance Jio has also emerged as the top telecom service provider in the country in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) at Rs 8,271 crore for the July-September quarter, according to TRAI data.

Jio led AGR market share in 11 out of 22 telecom circles, Airtel in 6 and Vodafone Idea in 5 telecom circles, the data showed.