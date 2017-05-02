Latest News Update

Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phones could be priced at just Rs 1,500

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
VoLTE

Mumbai: Reliance Jio is planning to launch a 4G voice over LTE or VoLTE enabled feature phone that could be priced as low as Rs 1,500, sources said.

As per souces, the company is in talks with Chinese mobile-chip maker Spreadtrum Communications to build 4G feature phones at a price of Rs 1,500. Currently, 4G feature phones are priced around Rs 3,000.

Jio’s VoLTE feature phones are likely to have front-facing and rear cameras, and may come bundled with apps such as Jio Chat, Live TV and video-on-demand. The company may also push its digital by wallet service, Jio Money Wallet.

Notably, Reliance Jio took the market by storm as it launched its free calls and free 4GB data offer in September.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.6K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.9K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.1K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.8K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.7K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
To Top