Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phones could be priced at just Rs 1,500

Mumbai: Reliance Jio is planning to launch a 4G voice over LTE or VoLTE enabled feature phone that could be priced as low as Rs 1,500, sources said.
As per souces, the company is in talks with Chinese mobile-chip maker Spreadtrum Communications to build 4G feature phones at a price of Rs 1,500. Currently, 4G feature phones are priced around Rs 3,000.
Jio’s VoLTE feature phones are likely to have front-facing and rear cameras, and may come bundled with apps such as Jio Chat, Live TV and video-on-demand. The company may also push its digital by wallet service, Jio Money Wallet.
Notably, Reliance Jio took the market by storm as it launched its free calls and free 4GB data offer in September.