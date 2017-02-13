Headlines

Reliance Defence shipyard to repair 100 US warships

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
warships

Ahmedabad : Reliance Defence and Engineering tied up with the American Navy for a major contract for renovation of about 100 vessels belonging to the Seventh Fleet.

Anil Ambani led group has announced that the Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Reliance Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy the first shipyard in the country to get such recognition. It will put up its efforts to maintain about 100 vessels operating in the Indian Ocean region.

The vessels will be serviced and repaired at the firm owned shipyard in Pipavav in Gujarat. The signing of the contract comes few months after the U.S. and India jointly signed Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in August 2016.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
12.6K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.5K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.2K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.4K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
4.0K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top