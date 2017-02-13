Reliance Defence shipyard to repair 100 US warships

Ahmedabad : Reliance Defence and Engineering tied up with the American Navy for a major contract for renovation of about 100 vessels belonging to the Seventh Fleet.

Anil Ambani led group has announced that the Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Reliance Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy the first shipyard in the country to get such recognition. It will put up its efforts to maintain about 100 vessels operating in the Indian Ocean region.

The vessels will be serviced and repaired at the firm owned shipyard in Pipavav in Gujarat. The signing of the contract comes few months after the U.S. and India jointly signed Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in August 2016.