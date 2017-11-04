Reliance communications to shut voice call service from Dec 1

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Communications (RCom) will shut down voice call service from December 1 and its customers can move to other networks by the end of the year, as per a direction issued by telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) on Friday.

In its direction to all telecom operators, TRAI said that RCom on October 31, 2017, intimated it that “RCL (Reliance Communications Limited) shall provide only 4G data services to its customers and as a result will discontinue to provide voice services to the subscribers… with effect from 1st December 2017.”

RCom informed TRAI that it is providing 2G and 4G services in eight telecom circles of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, UP East and West, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The telecom regulator said that RCom has informed it has sent all the necessary information regarding the closure of voice calls along with the option to port out any operators in case subscriber do not wish to continue with 4G data services of the company.

The regulator has directed RCom to not reject any porting out the request of its subscribers and asked all telecom operators to accept the request of RCom subscribers till December 31, 2017.

RCom, reeling under debt of around Rs. 46,000 crore, decided to shut down its voice call services after it failed to close its wireless business merger deal with Aircel in the beginning of this month.