Relations between India and US are growing, says PM Modi on meeting US President Trump in Manila

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit here during which they discussed a range of key issues including defence and security.

The meeting in the Philippines capital came a day after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held talks to give shape to the much talked about the quadrilateral alliance to keep the strategically important Indo-Pacific region free, open and inclusive.

Relations between India and US are growing. We are working for future interests of Asia and humanity, said PM Modi.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed the security scenario in the region besides several other issues of mutual interests, including ways to further boost bilateral trade.

The move to set up the quadrilateral alliance comes in the backdrop of growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. The US has been favouring a larger role for India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.