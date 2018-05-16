Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide

Jajpur: Not happy with the way their families rejected their love affair, a young couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Odisha.

Bodies of two lovebirds were found hanging in a forest near Paikarapur village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bapi Samal (20) and Puja Mallick (18) of the village.

According to reports, Bapi and Puja were in love; however, their family members were not in favour of the relationship. They eloped last evening after their family members rejected their relationship.

Locals this morning spotted the bodies hanging from a tree at a nearby forest, following which they informed the police about it.

Police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.