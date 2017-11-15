Reiki Mission observes 14th Sishu Mahotsav on Children’s Day

Cuttack: The 14th state-level Sishu Mahotsav was observed in Cuttack by Reiki Mission on Tuesday on the occasion of Children’s Day to showcase the talent of children in the state.

As many as 11,920 children from across the state had participated in various competitions organised by the organisation, out of which 103 participants were awarded by ‘Aparna Prativa Samman’ yesterday.

At least 986 students from 210 schools of Cuttack district had participated in the district level competitions in the drawing, singing, story writing, quiz, acting and dance competitions and a blood donation camp was organised on 12 November in association with Red Cross in which 23 units of blood was collected.

As many as 186 children from across the state were awarded winning in various competitions.

Founder of Reiki Mission, Vigyani Guru Shree Santha, had guided the Sishu Mahotsav.