Reforms panel submits 2nd interim report on Puri Srimandir

Puri: Justice BP Das Commission of Inquiry for Reforms in Puri Srimandir has suggested several measures for widespread propagation of history and culture of the temple in its second interim report to Odisha government that submitted today.

The 48-page report was submitted to the Law Minister by Secretary of the panel BP Parija.

The panel has recommended various ways for promotion and propagation of the ancient culture of Lord Jagannath including various welfare measures for the servitors of Srimandir and other reforms for the temple, Justice Das informed media.

In its first interim report on April 20, 2017, the commission had focused on the security system and had recommended steps on strengthening security inside the temple by deploying additional security forces.

Other infrastructural developments like the widening of roads around the temple to ensure easy movement of ambulances, deployment of fire tenders for exigencies, sanitation and cleanliness inside the temple were also recommended.