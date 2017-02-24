State at Large

Reform Commission of Puri Jagannath temple to visit Tirupati

Pragativadi News Service
Tirupati visit

Cuttack: Reforms in the Puri Jagannath temple may be soon inspired from Tirupati Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh with the Justice BP Das Commission, that has been set up to restructure the administration and operation of the Puri temple, to visit the world famous South Indian shrine from February 26.

Justice Bimala Prasad Das and other members of the commission will study the operations and management of the Venkateswar Swami temple of Tirupati, famous for discipline in the temple administration, and learn about the facilities provided to visitors there including the well managed entry and exit of devotees to the sanctum sanctorum and darshan of the deity. The other facilities like shelter and prasad distribution will also be analysed by the members of the Commission.

The team will return on February 28 after which it will submit an interim report to the state government.

The Commission had meanwhile, asked devotees to submit suggestions in form of affidavits of which over 1000 have been opened and recorded already.

