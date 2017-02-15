Record 27 US Congressmen travelling to India this month

Washington: A record number of 27 US Congressmen will visit India later this month, reflecting the growing bipartisan support for strengthening the Indo-US strategic ties.
The top lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties are visiting India in two separate delegations.
Indian ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, said such visit is reflective of the efforts on the part of the US to “strengthen and build” on the bipartisan support that they have in the US Congress for India-US relations.
The records indicate that this is the largest ever travel of US lawmakers to India.
As per sources, during the visit, the lawmakers are scheduled to have a wide range of meetings from top government officials, politicians, members of the think-tank bodies and non-governmental organisations.