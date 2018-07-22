Reckless driving takes lives of three youths in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Three youths were killed after the car in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck from backside at Satsang Vihar near Vani Vihar Square on National Highway-16 here on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar Chandan (30) and Debashis Mishra (30) of Baramunda Housing Board Colony and Parsuram Harichandan (30) of Rasulgarh.

The accident occurred when the trio was travelling to Rasulgarh from Jayadev Vihar at a high speed. The intensity of the collision was so severe that half of the front side of the vehicle was ripped off and some parts of its engine caught fire.

Saheed Nagar police rushed to the spot and took the three youths to the Capital Hospital, where the were declared brought dead by the attending doctors.