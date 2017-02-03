Recharge shops selling mobile numbers of girls for Rs 50-500 in UP

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, mobile numbers of unsuspecting girls are being sold from recharge outlets across Uttar Pradesh for prices based on their looks.

The numbers are then used by men to harass them over the phone, said police. The number of a girl with ‘beautiful’ looks can fetch as much as Rs 500, whereas the selling price for the number of an “ordinary looking girl” is Rs 50 sources said.

The incident came to light after the police received a lot of complaints on a round the clock helpline, 1090, set up by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

As per sources, out of the 6 lakh complaints in the past four years, 90 percent were related to harassment of women on the phone.