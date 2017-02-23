Reality show star Barnali Hota to feature in Patha Utsav

Bhubaneswar: Reality show star Barnali Hota who had made the state proud in the reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani’’ on Star Plus, is going to showcase her talent at the Patha Utsav, coming Sunday, with her band.

Barnali is part of a band, “Barnali and Euphony’’ as the exclusive group is created by Star Plus by merging Euphony Band comprising seven members from Maharashtra and our own Odia genius. In fact, the entire troupe of Barnali and Euphony will be at Patha Utsav on February 26th Sunday morning to entertain the thousands of crowds and help propagate the cause of non-motorised transport (NMT) and road safety.

Barnali has also participated as the first contestant from Odisha in “Sare Gama Little Champs’’ by Zee TV in 2011. However, she could not move beyond the Top 6 due to lack of voting and public support as there was very little awareness on these types of shows in the reality TV.

A hard working student of music, Barnali always wanted to become a successful playback singer in her life. Currently doing her Plus Two Arts from Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan, Bolpur in West Bengal, she completed her Class X examination from BJB English Medium School in 2014 under CBSE.

She is in her third year of Odissi vocal music under Prachin Kala Kendra and in the fifth-year of Classical Music in Banarasi Gharana under Guru Mohan Singh. Apart from the national experience she has also exposure in Amsterdam and Rotterdam of Netherlands and in Singapore via Zee TV. She got her first international exposure in music performance during 2012 in South Africa, as she was part of the musical group of well-known singer Adnan Sami.

Barnali started the musical sojourn from the age of four. Her father Suryanarayan Hota is a businessman, who loves music and mother Mamata Hota is a housewife, but with a deep understanding of Indian music and especially the Classical ones.