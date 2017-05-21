Headlines

Real life hero of ‘Airlift’; Matthunny Mathews dies in Kuwait

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Matthunny

New Delhi: Prominent Indian businessman in Kuwait, Matthunny Mathews, who was instrumental in the safe evacuation of stranded Indians during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, passed away in Kuwait.

Popularly known as ‘Toyota Sunny’, Mathunny Mathews was said to be the inspiration of Akshay Kumar’s character in Bollywood film ‘Airlift’. Indian businessman Mathunny Mathews aka Toyota Sunny died aged 81 in Kuwait on Saturday.

Expressing his condolence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that during the 1990 Gulf war Mathews had helped thousands of Indians to flee the gulf nation and his services would always be remembered.

Mathews left for Kuwait 1956 at the age of 20 in search of job. He joined as a typist in the Toyota Company and rose to become its Managing Director when he retired in 1989.

He started a car rental company and a general trading company in 1990 and was also the Chairman of Jabriya Indian School.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.3K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Minaketan Minaketan
1.8K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
To Top