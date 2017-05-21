Real life hero of ‘Airlift’; Matthunny Mathews dies in Kuwait

New Delhi: Prominent Indian businessman in Kuwait, Matthunny Mathews, who was instrumental in the safe evacuation of stranded Indians during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, passed away in Kuwait.

Popularly known as ‘Toyota Sunny’, Mathunny Mathews was said to be the inspiration of Akshay Kumar’s character in Bollywood film ‘Airlift’. Indian businessman Mathunny Mathews aka Toyota Sunny died aged 81 in Kuwait on Saturday.

Expressing his condolence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that during the 1990 Gulf war Mathews had helped thousands of Indians to flee the gulf nation and his services would always be remembered.

Mathews left for Kuwait 1956 at the age of 20 in search of job. He joined as a typist in the Toyota Company and rose to become its Managing Director when he retired in 1989.

He started a car rental company and a general trading company in 1990 and was also the Chairman of Jabriya Indian School.