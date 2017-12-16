Re-polling to be held at 6 booths in Gujarat on Dec 17

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission on Friday ordered re-polling at six polling booths where voting was conducted in Phase-II of the Gujarat Assembly election on December 14.
The re-polling has been scheduled for December 17.
The booths where re-polling will be conducted are in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Banaskantha districts.
With the end of both first and second phase of polling, over 68 percent turnout was recorded for 89 and 93 Assembly seats respectively.
Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.