Latest News Update

Re-polling to be held at 6 booths in Gujarat on Dec 17

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission on Friday ordered re-polling at six polling booths where voting was conducted in Phase-II of the Gujarat Assembly election on December 14.

The re-polling has been scheduled for December 17.

The booths where re-polling will be conducted are in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Banaskantha districts.

With the end of both first and second phase of polling, over 68 percent turnout was recorded for 89 and 93 Assembly seats respectively.

Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top