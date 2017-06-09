RD students’ obscene posts case: Another accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Special investigation Team (SIT) of the State Crime Branch on Thursday arrested another accused involved in posting obscene pictures and passing derogatory remarks in social media platform on students of Rama Devi Women’s University.

Special DG (Crime Branch) NK Sharma in a Tweet stated that accused Asish Padhi who hails from Berhampur has been arrested in connection with two cases registered in the Cyber Crime police station.

Earlier, the SIT had an account holder of Aarohi Creations Sujit Sahu in connection with the incident from Mahanga in Cuttack district on March 28.

Sources said Sujit had posted photographs and objectionable materials of about nearly 60 girl students of Rama Devi University on the social networking site Facebook.

Following the incident, the students had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who then had ordered the State Crime Branch to investigate into the incident.