RBL Bank opens first branch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prakash Padhi on Thursday inaugurated the first branch of RBL Bank in Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

The RBL bank branch will provide service to both retail and institutional customers. The services will be through a comprehensive portfolio of banking services including current and savings accounts, credit cards, fixed deposits, and locker facilities.

The Bank also plans to expand its network in Odisha by opening two more branches at Jajpur Road and Paradeep, sources said.

With the opening in Bhubaneswar, the Bank has now a network of 269 branches and 388 ATMs across 20 states and union territories.