RBI all set to release new Rs 10 note

Pragativadi News Service
New Rs 10 note

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to issue new Rs 10 notes in a new makeover.

The revamped 10 rupee notes will be released under the Mahatma Gandhi series and have chocolate brown colour base, as per reports.

The new note will bear the picture of the Konark Sun Temple.

Reportedly, the RBI has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 note after getting design approval by the government last week.

The old Rs 10 note was last redesigned in 2005.

In August, 2017, new Rs 50 and Rs 200 notes were introduced in the Mahatma Gandhi series.

Following the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes last November, the central bank had introduced Rs 2,000 notes and new Rs 500 notes.

